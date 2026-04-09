Trump reassures allies by reminding them he can leave at any time after meeting with Rutte

9 April 2026 10:46 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump renewed his criticism of NATO following a closed-door meeting with Secretary-General Mark Rutte, raising fresh uncertainty over Washington’s commitment to the alliance amid tensions linked to the Iran conflict, AzerNEWS reports.

The meeting, which had been expected to ease strains between Washington and its transatlantic partners, instead highlighted persistent divisions. Ahead of the talks, Trump suggested the United States could consider withdrawing from NATO, citing frustration over what he described as a lack of support from member states during recent disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

The waterway, a critical global energy transit route, had been effectively shut amid escalating tensions with Iran, contributing to a sharp rise in gas prices.

Following the meeting, Trump underscored his dissatisfaction in a social media post written in capital letters: “NATO WASN’T THERE WHEN WE NEEDED THEM, AND THEY WON’T BE THERE IF WE NEED THEM AGAIN.” The White House did not immediately provide further details on the outcome of the talks.

Despite the rhetoric, Trump has previously maintained a relatively warm relationship with Rutte. The meeting came shortly after the United States and Iran reached a tentative two-week ceasefire agreement, which includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The ceasefire followed a period of heightened tensions during which Trump warned of potential strikes on Iranian infrastructure, including power plants and bridges, stating that “a whole civilisation will die tonight.”

Earlier in the day, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the possibility of leaving NATO had been discussed ahead of Trump’s meeting with Rutte, signaling that the issue remains under active consideration within the administration.

In 2023, Congress passed a law that prevents any US president from pulling out of NATO without its approval. Trump has been a longtime critic of NATO and in his first term had suggested he had the authority on his own to leave the alliance, which was founded in 1949 to counter the Cold War threat posed to European security by the Soviet Union.

The crux of the commitment its 32 member countries make is a mutual defence agreement in which an attack on one is considered an attack on them all. The only time it has been activated was in 2001, to support the United States in the wake of the September 11 attacks on New York and Washington.

Despite that, Trump has complained during his war of choice with Iran that NATO has shown it will not be there for the US.

On Wednesday, he also seemed to be angry about NATO's stance on Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of NATO member Denmark. Trump had pressed for US control over Greenland earlier this year before backing off after talks with Rutte.

“REMEMBER GREENLAND, THAT BIG, POORLY RUN, PIECE OF ICE!!!” Trump posted.