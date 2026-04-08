Akcent: Adrian Sina on creating timeless music for every generation [INTERVIEW]

8 April 2026 18:17 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

If you've spent any time on a dance floor over the last two decades, you've definitely heard hits by Romanian music band Akcent.

Since 1999, Adrian Sina has been the mastermind behind global hits like "Kylie" and "That's My Name," songs that managed to cross borders and stay popular long after they first hit the radio.

Adrian Sina arrived in Azerbaijan for a major performance in Baku, once again showing that the city holds a special place in his heart.

In this exclusive conversation with AzerNEWS, Adrian Sina reveals how he keeps timeless hits relevant for new audiences and shares his thoughts on the next chapter of his musical journey.

Q: How did the Akcent project originally come to life? What was it like breaking into the music market back in those days?

A: Akcent started in 1999, from a pure passion for music rather than a business plan. At that time, everything was more organic — we didn't have streaming platforms or social media, so reaching people depended heavily on radio, TV, and live performances. It was more difficult in terms of exposure, but in a way, more magical. Every success felt earned step by step, and every song that reached the audience had a real journey behind it.

Q: Do you have a personal favorite among the band’s songs, one that holds particularly special memories for you?

A: "Kylie" will always have a special place in my heart, as it changed everything for me. "Kylie" was our first major international success and marked the moment when Akcent truly stepped onto the global stage.

At the same time, songs like "That's My Name," 'My Passion," "Kamelia," and "Turn Around the World" each represent important chapters in our journey — different moments, different emotions, and different audiences around the world. It’s hard to choose just one, because each of them tells a part of my story.

Q: You've performed in Baku before and even had the chance to explore the city. What are your impressions of the Azerbaijani audience?

A: The audience in Baku is truly amazing — very warm, energetic, and emotional. There's a special connection every time I perform there. I recently had a sold-out show, and the energy in the room was incredible — people knew the lyrics and lived every moment with me.

Beyond the stage, I've had the chance to explore the city as well. I spent time in the Old City, which I find absolutely beautiful, and I had the opportunity once again to enjoy traditional Azerbaijani cuisine, which I really love. I also have a personal memory from my first visit — I bought traditional carpets, which I still keep as a reminder of that experience.

Q: Your biggest hits have remained immensely popular for many years. How do you manage to keep them fresh and relevant for a whole new generation of listeners?

A: I think it's about emotion and honesty. A good song doesn't age if it connects with people on a deeper level. At the same time, I try to reinterpret my music — through new versions, collaborations, or updated production — so it can live naturally in today’s sound without losing its original soul.

Q: How would you describe the process of creating and promoting music today — easier or more challenging than before?

A: For me, the most important thing has always remained the same: to bring passion into my compositions. I want my music to have a real touch — something that people can feel, not just hear. In the end, emotion is what makes a song stay alive over time.

At the same time, the process today is both easier and more challenging. Technology gives us incredible tools and global access instantly, but the competition is much higher. It's no longer just about creating a great song — it's also about storytelling, consistency, and building a genuine connection with your audience across multiple platforms.

Q: Are there any upcoming musical projects or plans you're especially excited about?

A: Yes, I'm working on several exciting projects, including new international collaborations and releases that continue the story of Akcent. I'm also preparing special live shows, and I'm always looking for ways to bring something fresh and emotional to the stage. The journey is far from over.

Photo Credits: Alimat Aliyeva