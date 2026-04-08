Middle East conflict hits Japan's auto industry

8 April 2026 19:38 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has significantly impacted Japan's automotive industry, AzerNEWS reports.

A sharp reduction in imports of naphtha—a crucial raw material—and widespread transportation disruptions have driven up production costs and constrained the availability of spare parts. In March, Japan’s imports of petroleum products fell by approximately 30%. The shortage of essential raw materials has disrupted the production of plastic components, while prices for materials used in tire manufacturing have surged. As a result, automakers’ profits have declined, and their global competitiveness has been weakened. Several companies have reportedly scaled back or even halted production for the Middle Eastern market due to logistical challenges.

Interestingly, some Japanese automakers are now exploring alternative sources for raw materials and investing in advanced recycling technologies to reduce their dependence on volatile supply chains. For example, the use of recycled plastics in automotive components is being considered not only as a cost-saving measure but also as a step toward more sustainable manufacturing.

Experts caution, however, that it is still too early to predict how the situation will evolve in the coming months. The industry’s response and adaptation strategies will likely play a crucial role in determining whether Japan can maintain its position in the global automotive market.