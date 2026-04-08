Trump says many of 15 points already agreed with Iran

8 April 2026 15:46 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Iran already agreed to "many" of the 15 points from his country's peace proposal, AzerNEWS reports.

"There will be no enrichment of Uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) Nuclear 'Dust.' It is now, and has been, under very exacting Satellite Surveillance (Space Force!).

Nothing has been touched from the date of attack. We are, and will be, talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The US president also said that Washington will "work closely" with Tehran since it determined that Iran has undergone "what will be a very productive Regime Change." He also previously claimed that Iran's 10-point peace plan was a "workable basis on which to negotiate," which is why a two-week ceasefire deal was reached.