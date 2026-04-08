Russia's Medvedev warns ocean now part of Iran’s nuclear arsenal
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that Iran has "tested its nuclear weapons," adding that "it is called the Strait of Hormuz", AzerNEWS reports.
"It's not clear how the truce between Washington and Tehran will play out," Medvedev wrote on X, saying that the strait's "potential is inexhaustible."
Earlier, United States President Donald Trump announced that he had suspended "the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks," as part of a truce deal tied to reopening the waterway. The president also said Iran agreed to "many" points of a US proposal, including "no enrichment of Uranium."
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