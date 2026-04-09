Azerbaijan Golf Federation holds General Assembly [PHOTOS]

9 April 2026 13:11 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The General Assembly of the Azerbaijan Golf Federation has been held to review the federation's activities, approve its updated charter, and elect new leadership for the coming term, AzerNEWS reports.

The event took place at the administrative building of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and opened with the performance of the Azerbaijan State Anthem.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov greeted the assembly participants and wished them success in their work.

Rauf Khalilov, President of the Azerbaijan Golf Federation, stressed the importance of the initiatives undertaken to develop the sport in the country.

The assembly also reviewed the Federation's report on activities carried out between 2022 and 2025. After approving the agenda, the new version of the Federation's Charter was presented, discussed, and officially adopted following a vote.

Elections for the Federation's leadership were also held during the assembly. Based on the voting results, Rauf Khalilov was re-elected as President of the Federation for the next four years.

Zakir Ibrahimov and Anar Azimov were elected as Vice Presidents, while Kamran Gasimov, Zaur Ibrahimov, and Kamal Ibrahimov became members of the Board of Directors.

Subsequently, elections for the Supervisory and Audit Commission were conducted, with Afag Zeynalova elected as Chairperson and Nigar Ibrahimova and Samaya Rasulzade as members.