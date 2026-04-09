Moldova leaves CIS as Russian influence crumbles across former Soviet space

9 April 2026 14:05 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The "security architecture" that Russia has built over decades in the post-Soviet space is currently falling apart before our eyes. What was once a monolithic bloc of influence, cemented by shared history and Moscow-centric treaties, is fracturing into a complex mosaic of competing interests, shifting loyalties, and open defiance. For the better part of thirty years, the Kremlin relied on two primary pillars to maintain its hegemony: the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). Today, these institutions are no longer the formidable anchors of Russian power they were intended to be; instead, they have become hollow shells of their former selves, signaling a historical retreat of Russian influence toward the steppes of Central Asia.

The CIS was originally designed as a "civilized divorce" mechanism, a way to keep the former republics within a shared economic and political orbit. However, as nations like Moldova and Ukraine have discovered, the price of admission often involves a compromise of sovereignty that many are no longer willing to pay. Moldova’s recent and definitive steps to withdraw from the CIS statutory bodies are not merely administrative formalities. They represent a fundamental rejection of a Moscow-led future. For Chisinau, the fundamental principles of the CIS—territorial integrity and the inviolability of borders—have been rendered meaningless by Russia’s actions in Ukraine and its continued military presence in Transnistria. When the "guarantor" of the club becomes the primary threat to its members, the club ceases to function.

The ongoing decay of the CSTO has reached a critical juncture following Nikol Pashinyan’s recent high-stakes meetings in Moscow. It became increasingly evident from these discussions that if Pashinyan secures a victory in the upcoming elections, Armenia will likely take the definitive step of withdrawing from the CSTO entirely. This move would signify more than just a diplomatic rift; it marks the formal end of Russia’s role as Armenia's primary security guarantor. Following a potential CSTO exit, the Armenian government is expected to initiate a gradual de-coupling from the CIS, systematically dismantling decades of institutional ties. This phased withdrawal suggests that Armenia is no longer merely "freezing" its participation, but is actively preparing for a post-Russian geopolitical reality, shifting the regional balance of power toward new international partnerships.

As the Western and Caucasian flanks of the former empire crumble, Russia is being increasingly squeezed toward Central Asia. But even here, the influence is not what it used to be. While countries like Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan remain within the Russian economic and security sphere out of geographic necessity, they are no longer passive followers. They have watched the war in Ukraine with deep unease, leading to a surge in "multi-vector" diplomacy. These nations are pivoting, looking toward China for infrastructure and the West for investment, treating Russia less like a "Great Brother" and more like a volatile neighbor that must be carefully managed.

The collapse of these frameworks reveals a hard truth: Russia is losing its status as the "imperial center." The tools it used to bind these republics—energy dependence, shared military hardware, and legacy political structures—are failing against the gravity of national interest and the allure of alternative global partnerships. The CIS is becoming a relic of a bygone era, and the CSTO is proving to be a paper tiger.

Ultimately, we are witnessing the end of the post-Soviet era. The space that Moscow once dominated is now a playground of independent actors who are writing their own scripts. Russia’s retreat is not just geographical; it is a retreat of an entire world order. As the influence of the Kremlin recedes from the borders of Europe and the peaks of the Caucasus, it leaves behind a legacy of broken treaties and a region that is finally, albeit painfully, learning to stand on its own feet. The "architecture" has fallen; what remains is the slow, difficult construction of something entirely new.