AAYDA launches restoration work on flood-affected Bibiheybət highway [VIDEO]
The Azerbaijan State Agency of Automobile Roads has launched restoration work on the Bibiheybət road following damage caused by heavy rainfall.
AzerNEWS reports that preventive measures are currently being implemented in the area to mitigate further risks. Efforts are underway to restore the road’s structural stability and ensure the safety of traffic.
In line with national construction standards, a new roadbed and foundation are being constructed. This will be followed by the laying of a fresh asphalt surface along the affected section. At the same time, additional works are being carried out to improve surface water drainage across the area.
Authorities say the repair and restoration works are expected to be completed within a short timeframe.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!