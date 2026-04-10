AAYDA launches restoration work on flood-affected Bibiheybət highway [VIDEO]

10 April 2026 13:26 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Azerbaijan State Agency of Automobile Roads has launched restoration work on the Bibiheybət road following damage caused by heavy rainfall.

AzerNEWS reports that preventive measures are currently being implemented in the area to mitigate further risks. Efforts are underway to restore the road’s structural stability and ensure the safety of traffic.

In line with national construction standards, a new roadbed and foundation are being constructed. This will be followed by the laying of a fresh asphalt surface along the affected section. At the same time, additional works are being carried out to improve surface water drainage across the area.

Authorities say the repair and restoration works are expected to be completed within a short timeframe.