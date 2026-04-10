Trump calls on Iran to stop charging fees for ships going through Strait of Hormuz

10 April 2026 13:03 (UTC+04:00)

By Ulviya Poladova

US President Donald Trump said that the Iran must stop charging fees to tankers going through the Strait of Hormuz, which has ‌been blockaded since the start of the war in Middle East, AzerNEWS reports.

"There are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers going through the Hormuz Strait - They better not be and, if they are, they better stop now!," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

According to the Financial Times (FT) Iran will require shipping companies to pay a $1 per barrel duty in cryptocurrency for the passage of tankers through the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei has declared that the nation will escalate its control over the Strait of Hormuz and will demand compensation for damages incurred during military conflicts.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.

Credit: Kevin Lamarque / Reuters