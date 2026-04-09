Disney to cut jobs

9 April 2026 20:51 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Disney plans to lay off up to 1,000 employees in the coming weeks, primarily affecting the company’s newly merged marketing department, AzerNEWS reports.

As of the end of 2025, Disney employed 231,000 people, with roughly 80% working in the entertainment division, including theme parks and merchandise manufacturing.

Since the launch of a major restructuring in 2022, the company has already let go of more than 8,000 employees, a cost-cutting measure aimed at saving approximately $5.5 billion.

The Wall Street Journal notes that Disney, like many Hollywood studios, is adjusting to lower profits as streaming services continue to dominate, replacing traditional television formats that once generated higher revenue.

In February, Josh D’Amaro, who previously oversaw Disney’s theme park operations, was appointed as the company’s new CEO. The WSJ describes these planned layoffs as the first “significant step” under D’Amaro’s leadership, signaling a new phase of strategic restructuring.

Industry experts suggest that the cuts could also reflect Disney’s broader effort to streamline operations and invest more heavily in streaming content and digital initiatives, aiming to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving entertainment landscape. Some analysts even predict that similar adjustments may follow in other divisions as the company continues to adapt to changing consumer habits.

Interestingly, while layoffs are challenging for employees, the company’s focus on digital transformation and streaming growth could reshape Disney’s future offerings, potentially leading to new creative content, enhanced experiences at theme parks, and a stronger global streaming footprint.