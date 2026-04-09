Hilal Baydarov's film features at Istanbul Int'l Film Festival

9 April 2026 16:05 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Hilal Baydarov's film "Sermon to the Void" has been included in the program of the 45th Istanbul International Film Festival, AzerNEWS reports.

The film features in the festival's "Devrialem" section, which showcases films that have earned recognition at international film events.

Hilal Baydarov's film is a collaborative project between Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Mexico. The film has already made its mark at major international film festivals in Venice, Tokyo, and Cairo, attracting strong interest from both critics and audiences.

Inspired by Fuzuli's legacy and motifs from Nizami's "Iskender-Nameh," the film introduces global audiences to the rich imagery of Azerbaijani literature and folklore.

The story centers on Ismail, who returns to humanity to save mankind from the brink of apocalypse. Particular attention is given to the aesthetic of this long pilgrimage in search of the "water of life." Through contemplation and existential reflection, the protagonist learns to value each fleeting moment of existence. By the end of his journey, he discovers the mythical source of renewal on earth, finding a path to his true self, his inner self.

The director also served as the film's screenwriter and producer, with Carlos Reygadas, Gafar Demirchi, and Burak Çevik joining as co-producers.

During post-production, the film received support from the Azerbaijan Film Agency (ARKA), which operates under the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

The film stars Huseyn Nasirov, Maryam Naghiyeva, Rana Asgarova, Elshan Abbasov, and Orkhan Isgandarli in the lead roles.