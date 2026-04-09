Azerbaijan and Lithuania discuss expanding cooperation across economy, transport, and energy

9 April 2026 16:26 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan and Lithuania have discussed the current state and future prospects of their cooperation in political, economic, transport, energy, and other areas, according to a statement from the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, AzerNEWS reports.

The talks took place during a meeting between Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and his Lithuanian counterpart Inga Ruginienė, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the development of bilateral relations and highlighted opportunities to expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest. The discussion focused on deepening economic ties, boosting trade turnover, promoting investment opportunities, and strengthening the role of the intergovernmental commission in these efforts.

Transport and logistics cooperation also featured prominently, with particular attention to the Middle Corridor and other international transport routes. Opportunities for joint initiatives in the energy sector were similarly discussed.

Additionally, the leaders addressed collaboration within international organizations and underscored the importance of further developing Azerbaijan’s relations with the European Union.