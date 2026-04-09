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Thursday, April 9, 2026

Sumgayit Industrial Park generates 2.2 billion manats in sales in 2025

9 April 2026 17:06 (UTC+04:00)
Sumgayit Industrial Park generates 2.2 billion manats in sales in 2025
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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In 2025, the Sumgayit Industrial Park recorded total product sales worth 2.2 billion manats, underscoring its growing role as a key industrial hub in Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Economic Zones Development Agency.

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