State Symphony Orchestra delights audience with magnificent concert [PHOTOS]

9 April 2026 16:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra has delighted the audience with magnificent concert at the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall, AzerNEWS reports.

The concert held under the baton of conductor Mustafa Mehmandarov fascinated the listeners with its power and depth.

From the very first notes of the "Coriolan Overture" (Op. 62) by Ludwig van Beethoven, the hall was immediately seized by an atmosphere of profound inner struggle, powerfully conveyed through the music. The orchestra masterfully conveyed the striking contrasts and dynamic intensity of Beethoven's music.

The culmination of the evening came with the monumental "Manfred Symphony" in B minor (Op. 58) by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, a sweeping and philosophically rich work inspired by Lord Byron's poem.

The musicians brought to life the complex emotional world of the protagonist, capturing his tragedy, solitude, and yearning for spiritual redemption.

Throughout the performance, a refined synergy between conductor and orchestra was evident, allowing the full depth of the repertoire to unfold with clarity and nuance.

The concert concluded with a standing ovation. Applause lingered long after the final note.

Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra was established in 1964 on the initiative of outstanding Azerbaijani composers Fikrat Amirov and Gara Garayev.

The orchestra has performed with many foreign conductors, such as Salim Akcil (Turkiye), Hakan Şensoy (Turkiye), Simon Camartin (Sweden), Fabien Theerikson (France), Vladimir Runchak (Ukraine), Riccardo Averbakh (USA), Vladislav Bulakhov (Russia), Roland Freisitzer (Austria), Alexander Ivashkin (England).

In 2007, the orchestra was awarded the Khumay National Prize for promoting Azerbaijani classical music around the world.