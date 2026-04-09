North Korea tests new weapons

9 April 2026 18:18 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Pyongyang conducted several significant weapons tests this week, including a tactical ballistic missile warhead and an electromagnetic weapon system, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a report, “On April 6, 7, and 8, the National Defense Academy and the General Directorate of Rocket Science of the DPRK carried out tests of an electromagnetic weapon system. The exercises assessed the system’s combat applicability as well as the destructive power of a tactical ballistic missile’s cluster warhead.”

The report highlighted that the tests demonstrated the Hwasongpo-11a surface-to-surface tactical missile’s cluster warhead can destroy a target area of 6.5–7 hectares with extremely high density, emphasizing the weapon’s destructive potential.

In addition, North Korea tested carbon-fiber replica bombs and a short-range, mobile anti-aircraft missile system, signaling advances across multiple areas of its military capabilities.

On Wednesday morning, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported that the South Korean military detected the launch of several short-range ballistic missiles from DPRK territory toward the Sea of Japan.

South Korean military estimates indicate the missiles traveled approximately 240 kilometers. This marks the fourth ballistic missile launch by North Korea so far this year, highlighting Pyongyang’s continued focus on expanding and modernizing its weapons arsenal.

Interestingly, analysts note that the combination of electromagnetic systems and cluster warheads could point toward North Korea exploring more sophisticated “area-denial” capabilities, a shift that could have implications for regional security dynamics.