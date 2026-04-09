Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss regional and international security

9 April 2026 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

A telephone conversation was held between Jeyhun Bayramov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, AzerNEWS reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Jeyhun Bayramov welcomed the ceasefire agreement reached between the United States and Iran, highlighting it as a significant step towards de-escalating tensions, strengthening stability, and improving the humanitarian situation.



The Azerbaijani side particularly praised the significant role played by Pakistan in facilitating the ceasefire. Efforts by the "friendly and brotherly" country to promote peace and stability in the region, foster dialogue between the parties, and build trust were highly appreciated. The parties also expressed hope for successful outcomes from the upcoming talks in Islamabad.

Bayramov highly commended Pakistan's consistent and principled position, as well as its constructive initiatives.

The ministers also exchanged views on other regional and international issues of mutual interest and discussed the development prospects of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan partnership.