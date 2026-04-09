Kazakhstan to showcase AI films worldwide

9 April 2026 18:47 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

In autumn 2026, Kazakhstan will host the Astana AI Film Festival (AAIFF 2026), one of the first international festivals dedicated to films created with the help of artificial intelligence technologies, AzerNEWS reports.

The festival will bring together filmmakers, digital creators, technology company representatives, experts, and investors from around the world. The centerpiece of the event will be the international short film competition, showcasing the most innovative AI-assisted works.

In addition to screenings, the festival will feature a conference on AI content, pitch sessions for authors and producers, panel discussions with international experts, and networking opportunities for innovators and investors. The program is designed to cover the entire content creation cycle—from the initial concept to the final product—highlighting how AI is reshaping storytelling.

Special focus will be given to emerging formats, including hybrid projects that blend live action, animation, and AI-generated elements. Organizers also plan to explore the ethical and creative implications of AI in cinema, making the festival not only a showcase of innovation but also a platform for discussion about the future of film.

Interestingly, AAIFF 2026 aims to position Kazakhstan as a hub for AI-driven creativity in Central Asia, attracting global talent and fostering collaborations that could redefine the future of filmmaking.