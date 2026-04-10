Azerbaijan identifies cyber attack with Hungary’s assistance

10 April 2026 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A web resource belonging to a local organisation in Azerbaijan has been subjected to a cyber attack, according to the Electronic Security Service, AzerNEWS reports.

The agency noted that the scale of cyber attacks is increasing globally amid ongoing geopolitical developments. According to the statement, such attacks are not only directed at specific target countries but are also carried out through the information systems of other states, particularly via platforms that do not fully meet cybersecurity standards.

Details of the incident emerged during an investigation launched by the Electronic Security Service based on information provided by the National Cybersecurity Center of Hungary. Analysis of the relevant URLs and IP addresses allowed authorities to identify both the source and the nature of the attack.

The investigation revealed that attackers had placed malicious code and files on a local server, which was then used to conduct unauthorised interference in the information systems of other countries. The compromised infrastructure was also used to redirect users to fraudulent phishing websites.

Following operational measures, the malicious files were removed, identified vulnerabilities were addressed, and the system’s normal operation was restored.