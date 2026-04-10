Azerbaijan Premier League Round 27 kicks off with one match

10 April 2026 14:25 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 27th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League will kick off on April 10 with a single match, AzerNEWS reports.

The day's only game will take place in Yevlakh, where "Kapaz" will visit league outsiders "Karvan-Yevlakh." The match is scheduled to begin at 15:30.

In the current standings, the Ganja-based side sits in 10th place with 21 points, while the Yevlakh club is bottom of the table in 12th place with just 8 points.

The remaining fixtures of the 27th round will be played on April 11–12.

The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. FC Qarabag won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth time.

The 2025/2026 Azerbaijan Premier League features 12 teams playing a 3-round format (33 matches) running from August 2025 to May 2026.

Matches began on August 15, 2025. The league has expanded to 12 teams to increase competition.

Champions enter the UEFA Champions League, with 2nd/3rd place entering the UEFA Conference League.