State Chamber Orchestra thrills listeners with classical and modern music [PHOTOS]

10 April 2026 11:57 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The concert program of the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev, has turned into a musical journey through the rich Azerbaijani compositional school, AzerNEWS reports.

The evening at the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall opened with the elegant "Sonatina" by Gara Garayev. In an arrangement for string quartet by People's Artist Faraj Garayev, the piece gained a more chamber character, revealing new emotional nuances.

The lyrical atmosphere continued with the "Prelude" for piano and orchestra by Honored Art Worker Elnara Dadashova. Pianist Rafiga Guluzade impressed the audience with her refined interpretation and virtuosity, earning warm applause. As an encore, she performed Garayev's Prelude in A major, offering a graceful tribute to tradition.

A contrasting highlight came with the energetic "Dance-Fantasy" by Honored Artist Mamedaga Umudov, whose rhythmic intensity brought a surge of emotion to the hall.

The second half featured Symphony No. 4 "Dastan" for string orchestra by People's Artist Javanshir Guliyev, a large-scale, epic work. Violinist Sura Rufat stood out with a vivid and deeply expressive performance, marking one of the evening's peaks.

The concert concluded with "Dance" by People's Artist Firangiz Alizadeh, a piece where modern musical language intertwines seamlessly with national motifs, serving as a symbolic and emotionally rich finale.

The Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra, a distinguished musical ensemble based in Baku, Azerbaijan, was established in 1964 by composers Fikrat Amirov and Gara Garayev.

The orchestra performs compositions by Azerbaijani, Western European, and Russian composers and actively showcases Azerbaijani classical music internationally.

In 2025, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev was appointed as the new conductor of the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra.