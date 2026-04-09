Digital Realty to expand Singapore AI hub

9 April 2026 21:23 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

U.S. data center company Digital Realty announced on Thursday plans to invest nearly 7 billion Singapore dollars (approximately 5.49 billion U.S. dollars) in Singapore, highlighting the city-state’s growing importance as a hub for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific region, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

Of this total, more than 4.3 billion Singapore dollars will be dedicated to new data center developments, expanding on Digital Realty’s existing footprint in the market, the company said in a statement.

“Singapore is emerging as a critical hub for AI inference in the Asia-Pacific,” said Serene Nah, managing director and head of Asia Pacific at Digital Realty. “Our investments reflect the growing demand for high-performance, low-latency infrastructure to support AI applications across industries.”

Digital Realty has also nearly doubled its local workforce over the past three years, now exceeding 300 employees, and expects to grow to around 400 by 2030. The company recently relocated its regional office within Singapore and has plans for further expansion next year.

Industry analysts note that Singapore’s strategic location, robust connectivity, and supportive regulatory environment make it a natural choice for AI-focused infrastructure investments. Digital Realty’s move not only reinforces Singapore’s position as a regional tech hub but also signals the increasing role of AI in shaping data center demand, from cloud computing to autonomous systems and advanced analytics.

Interestingly, the investment could accelerate the development of next-generation AI applications in the region, potentially making Singapore a key center for AI innovation that attracts talent, startups, and global tech firms.