Defence Minister inspects live-fire tactical exercise at military unit

10 April 2026 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The leadership of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has inspected the progress of a live-fire tactical exercise conducted at a military unit, AzerNEWS reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov was briefed on the topic, stages, and sequence of the exercise using operational maps.

The drills, held in line with the current year’s training plan and incorporating modern combat methods, aim to enhance commanders’ ability to make rapid decisions in accordance with updated operational concepts. The exercise also focuses on improving coordination between units and strengthening both theoretical knowledge and practical skills of personnel.

The ministry’s leadership highly rated the tactical performance of the participating units and the overall combat readiness of the personnel.