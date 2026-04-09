Thailand luxury hotels slash prices

9 April 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

In the popular Thai resort of Phuket, summer brings traditional price cuts — luxury hotels often offer discounts of up to 50% in May and throughout the summer months, AzerNEWS reports.

A week in a villa at the five-star SINAE Phuket Luxury Hotel at the end of May will cost 140,100 rubles (about 3,000 manats), compared to around 300,000 rubles (6,500 manats) in winter. Similarly, a stay in a villa at the five-star Island Escape Burasari costs 201,000 rubles (about 4,350 manats) in summer, down from 500,000 rubles (10,800 manats) in winter.

For those seeking the ultimate luxury experience, Trisara Villas & Residences Phuket, popular with wealthy travelers, offers a week in a villa with a private pool and stunning views of the Andaman Sea for 589,000 rubles (around 12,750 manats) instead of 800,000 rubles (17,300 manats).

Tour operators also note that package tours to Phuket are cheaper in summer than in winter. However, due to the high cost of flights, the overall savings are not as dramatic as the hotel discounts. Still, with a well-timed flight deal, it’s possible to enjoy a truly luxurious getaway without overspending.

Interestingly, summer also has its own charms: Phuket’s nature is at its greenest, and the sea is calmer for boat trips along the coast. With fewer tourists than in winter, May is the perfect time for those who value comfort, beauty, and a peaceful escape.