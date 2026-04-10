Lithuanian Prime Minister visits National Carpet Museum [PHOTOS]

10 April 2026 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė visited the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum in Baku on April 9, AzerNEWS reports.

During the visit, it was highlighted that Azerbaijan's traditional carpet-weaving art was added to UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2010, thanks to the dedicated efforts of the First Lady of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva.

At the museum, the Prime Minister explored an extensive collection showcasing Azerbaijan's rich carpet-making traditions. She observed rare examples of pile carpets representing the country's seven major weaving schools: Guba, Baku, Shirvan, Ganja, Gazakh, Karabakh, and Tabriz. She also watched a live demonstration of the carpet-weaving process.

In addition, Ruginienė learned about traditional Azerbaijani attire, including the kelaghayi, a silk headscarf worn by women. She viewed the “Victory” carpet, created to commemorate Azerbaijan's success in the 44-day Patriotic War, and concluded her visit by signing the museum’s guestbook.