Iran dismisses Hormuz transit fee reports as ‘rumors’

10 April 2026 17:29 (UTC+04:00)

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Reports about imposing fees on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz are speculative and lack official confirmation, Iran’s Supreme Leader’s representative to India, Abdul Majid Hakim Ilahi, said in comments to TASS, AzerNEWS reports.

“This has appeared in the news and on social media, but there has been no official statement from Iran that ships must pay for passage. These are only rumors,” he stated.

Ilahi also indicated that Iran plans to reopen the strategic waterway once hostilities conclude, referring to the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Israel.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints for global energy supplies, and any disruption or policy shift affecting transit has significant implications for international markets and regional stability.

As the United States and Iran prepare for talks in Pakistan, Israel continues to bombard Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of at least 300 people and injuring 1,150 during nationwide strikes on Wednesday.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that if the US chooses to "crater its economy" by allowing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "kill diplomacy" by failing to adhere to the ceasefire, that would be Washington's "choice." He added, "We think that would be unwise but are prepared for it."

Netanyahu has announced that instructions have been issued to begin direct negotiations with Lebanon, while Israeli media reports the Israeli defense minister stating that "the war will not be stopped."