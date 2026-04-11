Pakistan calls for constructive dialogue to resolve ongoing conflict

11 April 2026 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, expressed hope on Saturday that all parties involved in the ongoing conflict would engage in constructive dialogue to advance efforts toward a peaceful resolution, AzerNEWS reports.

The statement, issued by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, highlights the nation's continued commitment to facilitating peace and cooperation in international conflict resolution.

Minister Dar underlined Pakistan's continued commitment to supporting dialogue between the U.S. and Iran, reinforcing the belief that direct talks are essential for achieving a lasting, sustainable solution to the issues.

As the U.S. and Iranian delegations prepare to meet in Islamabad, all eyes will be on the talks.

Authorities have placed parts of the capital on high alert, tightening security around the Red Zone, Islamabad's heavily guarded diplomatic and government district.

Several roads have been sealed, schools in nearby sectors have shifted to remote learning, and government offices in key areas have announced temporary closures to ease movement restrictions.