China’s producer prices rise after prolonged decline
by Alimat Aliyeva
In March, factory-gate prices in China increased, marking a notable shift after 41 months of continuous decline, AzerNEWS reports.
According to China’s National Bureau of Statistics, the producer price index (PPI) rose by 0.5% in March compared to the same period last year. This modest growth signals a potential recovery in the industrial sector.
Dong Lijuan, an expert at the Bureau of Statistics, explained that the rise in the PPI is largely driven by a rebound in global commodity prices, as well as improving supply and demand conditions within the domestic economy.
On a monthly basis, the PPI increased by 1% in March, representing the sixth consecutive month of growth and suggesting a steady upward trend in production costs.
Meanwhile, the consumer price index (CPI), a key measure of inflation, rose by 1% year-on-year in March, indicating relatively stable consumer price growth.
Interestingly, the simultaneous rise in both producer and consumer prices may point to a gradual normalization of China’s economy after a prolonged period of deflationary pressure. Economists note that if this trend continues, it could boost industrial profits but may also lead to higher prices for consumers in the coming months.
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