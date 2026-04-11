Kazakhstan's president arrives in Uzbekistan for working visit
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Uzbekistan on a working visit, AzerNEWS reports via the government of Kazakhstan.
Tokayev was welcomed at Bukhara International Airport by the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
A formal reception ceremony was held, featuring national songs and dances in honor of the Kazakh leader.
During the visit, the two leaders will hold an informal meeting to discuss various aspects of bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest. In addition, they are scheduled to visit several historical and industrial landmarks in Bukhara, a city known for its deep historical and cultural significance.
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