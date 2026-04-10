Vance heads to Pakistan as he advises Iran not to 'play' US

10 April 2026 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

US Vice President JD Vance set off for talks with Iranian representatives in Pakistan on Friday, telling reporters he was hoping for a "positive" outcome but warning Tehran not to try and "play" the US delegation, AzerNEWS reports.

"We're going to try to have a positive negotiation," he said before take-off from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

"If the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we're certainly willing to extend the open hand. If they're going to try to play us, then they're going to find the negotiating team is not that receptive."

Vance, who has long been skeptical of foreign military interventions and opposed to the prospect of sending US troops into open-ended conflicts, has distanced himself from the US-Israeli war against Iran over the past month. But he's returned to lead the US delegation in Islamabad this weekend.

He didn't take any questions from reporters but said US President Donald Trump "gave us some pretty clear guidelines" on how talks should go, without elaborating.