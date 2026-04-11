Over 3,400 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan amid ongoing crisis
From February 28 at 08:00 until April 11 at 10:00, a total of 3,439 people were evacuated from the Islamic Republic of Iran to Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.
Among the evacuees, 612 are Azerbaijani citizens.
Countries involved in the evacuation included: China: 735, Russia: 374, Bangladesh: 198, India: 284, Tajikistan: 192, Pakistan: 151, Oman: 84, Indonesia: 68, Iran: 61, Algeria: 57, Italy: 46, Spain: 26, Canada: 27, Germany: 27, France: 25, Georgia: 21, Saudi Arabia: 18, Japan: 18, Uzbekistan: 17, USA: 17, Bahrain: 16, Switzerland: 14, Poland: 14, Nigeria: 13, Belarus: 13, Kazakhstan: 13, Hungary: 12, Mexico: 11, UK: 10, Bulgaria: 10, DR Congo: 10, Brazil: 9, Sudan: 8, Venezuela: 8, UAE: 6, Finland: 6, Slovakia: 6, Belgium: 6, Kyrgyzstan: 6, Romania: 6, Australia: 6, Turkiye: 5, Serbia: 5, Czechia: 5 ,Sweden: 5, Afghanistan: 5, Austria: 5, Vietnam: 5, Greece: 5, Jordan: 4, Philippines: 4, Ukraine: 4, Sri Lanka: 4, Kuwait: 4, Netherlands: 4, Qatar: 3, Croatia: 3, Denmark: 3, Norway: 3, Nepal: 2, Lebanon: 2, Yemen: 2, Cyprus: 2, Myanmar: 2, Egypt: 2, Slovenia: 2, Uruguay: 2.
In addition, one citizen each from Tunisia, South Africa, the Maldives, Cuba, the Vatican, Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia, Belize, and the Dominican Republic has been evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan.
This mass evacuation was organized in response to the situation in Iran, with people from various countries being safely brought to Azerbaijan.
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