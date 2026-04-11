Over 3,400 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan amid ongoing crisis

11 April 2026 14:51 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

From February 28 at 08:00 until April 11 at 10:00, a total of 3,439 people were evacuated from the Islamic Republic of Iran to Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

Among the evacuees, 612 are Azerbaijani citizens.

Countries involved in the evacuation included: China: 735, Russia: 374, Bangladesh: 198, India: 284, Tajikistan: 192, Pakistan: 151, Oman: 84, Indonesia: 68, Iran: 61, Algeria: 57, Italy: 46, Spain: 26, Canada: 27, Germany: 27, France: 25, Georgia: 21, Saudi Arabia: 18, Japan: 18, Uzbekistan: 17, USA: 17, Bahrain: 16, Switzerland: 14, Poland: 14, Nigeria: 13, Belarus: 13, Kazakhstan: 13, Hungary: 12, Mexico: 11, UK: 10, Bulgaria: 10, DR Congo: 10, Brazil: 9, Sudan: 8, Venezuela: 8, UAE: 6, Finland: 6, Slovakia: 6, Belgium: 6, Kyrgyzstan: 6, Romania: 6, Australia: 6, Turkiye: 5, Serbia: 5, Czechia: 5 ,Sweden: 5, Afghanistan: 5, Austria: 5, Vietnam: 5, Greece: 5, Jordan: 4, Philippines: 4, Ukraine: 4, Sri Lanka: 4, Kuwait: 4, Netherlands: 4, Qatar: 3, Croatia: 3, Denmark: 3, Norway: 3, Nepal: 2, Lebanon: 2, Yemen: 2, Cyprus: 2, Myanmar: 2, Egypt: 2, Slovenia: 2, Uruguay: 2.