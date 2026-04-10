UN, Azerbaijan launch new strategic cooperation framework aligned with “Azerbaijan 2030” priorities

10 April 2026 15:02 (UTC+04:00)

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A new phase of strategic partnership has begun following the signing of a new cooperation framework between the United Nations and the Government of Azerbaijan, aligned with the country’s national development priorities, AzerNEWS reports.

The announcement was made by Kanako Mabuchi, Head of the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, during a meeting of the High-Level Joint Steering Committee of the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework held in Baku.

Mabuchi said the new document reflects Azerbaijan’s status as an upper-middle-income country and its evolving development needs. “The new cooperation framework marks a new stage in the partnership between the government and the UN. It builds on 33 years of strong partnership and envisages more prioritized, strategically targeted activities over the next five years,” she noted.

She added that the programme’s implementation will require a total of $87 million over five years, with approximately $52 million already mobilised. Efforts will continue to secure the remaining $35 million in cooperation with government partners.

The framework is structured around two main priorities: inclusive socio-economic development and green growth with a focus on climate resilience. It aligns with Azerbaijan’s “Azerbaijan 2030” national strategy and supports the country’s transition toward more sustainable development and stronger resilience to environmental risks.

Mabuchi also highlighted that UN operations in Azerbaijan have been restructured into a more flexible and integrated model, involving 12 partner organisations working in coordination. She reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to supporting Azerbaijan’s role in multilateral diplomacy, climate action, and regional cooperation initiatives.