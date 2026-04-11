"Anatolian Phoenix 2026" exercise shows strong progress [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

11 April 2026 11:40 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

"Anatolian Phoenix - 2026" International Search and Rescue Exercise is progressing successfully in the city of Konya of fraternal Türkiye, AzerNEWS reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

In the briefings conducted in accordance with the exercise plan, participants were provided with detailed information on safety regulations, the phases of the tasks to be executed, as well as the terrain and climatic features of the area where the operations will be carried out.

Based on the assigned task, a comprehensive operation was carried out by parachute assault and search-and-rescue units to locate and rescue a imaginary downed pilot. Specialists of the parachute assault and search-and-rescue services, deployed to the area by helicopter, descended using the "fast rope" technique, neutralized a imaginary terrorist group positioned within a building, and apprehended the group leader.

In the subsequent phase of the operation, full control over the area was established, and the pilot was safely evacuated. Following the successful completion of the mission, the personnel withdrew from the area by helicopter.

Meanwhile, the aviation assets involved in the operation provided aerial protection and fire support to the teams, contributing to the effective execution of the tasks.

A high level of professionalism among the personnel and effective inter-unit coordination and interoperability was demonstrated during the conducted activities.

The international exercise will continue until April 17.