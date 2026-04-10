President Ilham Aliyev awards State Agency for Housing Construction employees — decree
A group of employees of the State Housing Construction Agency of Azerbaijan has been awarded, AzerNEWS reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.
According to the decree, the following employees of the agency were awarded the "Taraggi" medal for their services in improving the housing supply of citizens:
Chingiz Gadimov
Elshad Mammadov
Azer Salmanov
Rizvan Sharifov
Kamala Shiriyeva
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