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Friday, April 10, 2026

President Ilham Aliyev awards State Agency for Housing Construction employees — decree

10 April 2026 15:59 (UTC+04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev awards State Agency for Housing Construction employees — decree

A group of employees of the State Housing Construction Agency of Azerbaijan has been awarded, AzerNEWS reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the following employees of the agency were awarded the "Taraggi" medal for their services in improving the housing supply of citizens:

Chingiz Gadimov

Elshad Mammadov

Azer Salmanov

Rizvan Sharifov

Kamala Shiriyeva

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