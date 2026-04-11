US issues travel warning for American citizens in Nigeria
The US warned its citizens against traveling to Nigeria over terrorism, civil unrest, and kidnapping risks, AzerNEWS reports via Semafor.
In a Wednesday advisory, the State Department wrote that some regions now carry its highest “do not travel” designation. Washington also authorized the departure of non-emergency embassy staff and their families from Abuja, pointing to a deteriorating security environment.
The move follows an uptick in deadly attacks across parts of the country, even as the US-Nigeria security partnership expands.
The two countries have been cooperating in areas including counterterrorism, maritime security, intelligence sharing, and military training. US-supported surveillance systems and aircraft have also assisted Nigerian operations against insurgents and armed groups.
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