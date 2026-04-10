Corporate borrowing costs rise as capital markets gain ground in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan’s capital market recorded an average weighted borrowing rate of 12.5% for corporate and non-deposit-taking financial institutions (NBFIs) bond placements in 2025, reflecting both market dynamics and issuer composition, AzerNEWS reports. The Baku Stock Exchange noted that this rate significantly exceeded the average yield on three-year government bonds, which stood at...
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