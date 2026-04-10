Next roundtable between Azerbaijan, Armenia begins under “Peace Bridge” initiative [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

10 April 2026 16:39 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The next bilateral roundtable between Azerbaijan and Armenia within the framework of the “Peace Bridge” initiative has officially begun in Azerbaijan, bringing together representatives of civil society from both countries, AzerNEWS reports.

The meeting is being held on April 10–12, 2026, as part of ongoing efforts to promote dialogue and direct engagement between Azerbaijani and Armenian participants.

The “Peace Bridge” Initiative continues to foster dialogue and direct engagement between civil society representatives from Azerbaijan and Armenia. On this occasion, the Armenian delegation arrived in Azerbaijan via the land border, crossing through a formally delimited and demarcated section and undergoing all relevant border and passport control procedures.

The dialogue between civil society representatives is taking place within the framework of the agreed bilateral peace agenda endorsed at the trilateral summit of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and the United States held in Washington, D.C. on 8 August 2025.

The meeting agenda includes discussions on the current state of the peace process; the activities undertaken by participants in the “Peace Bridge” Initiative in their respective countries and the results of those efforts; as well as the situation in the region.

Separate sessions will also be devoted to efforts to advance peace at the societal level and to increase trust during the next stages of the peace process.

Participants from Azerbaijan:

1. Farhad Mammadov – Director of the Center for Studies of the South Caucasus; Coordinator

2. Rusif Huseynov – Director of the Topchubashov Center

3. Ramil Isgandarli – Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum

4. Kamala Mammadova – Editor-in-Chief, First News Media (1news.az)

5. Fuad Abdullayev – Leading Adviser at the Center of Analysis of International Relations

6. Dilara Afandiyeva – Head of the Women’s Peace and Security Center at the Azerbaijan Women’s Rights Protection Society

7. Konul Badalova – Research Fellow at the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication

8. Zaur Shiriyev – Nonresident Scholar at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

9. Rauf Aghamirzayev – Transport Expert and Member of the Public Council under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport

10. Gulbaniz Ganbarova – Chairperson of the Azerbaijan Rural Women’s Association Public Union

11. Nazrin Aliyeva – Chairperson of the “Human Rights Support Center” Public Association

12. Sanan Rzayev – Presenter, CBC Television

13. Emin Aliyev – Editor-in-Chief, Trend News Agency

14. Murad Muradov – Deputy Director of the Topchubashov Center

15. Aytan Gahraman – Adviser at the Baku International Multiculturalism Center

16. Ilyas Huseynov – Political Analyst

17. Gulshan Akhundova – Chairperson of the “Women, Development, Future” Public Union

18. Orkhan Babayev – Staff Member of the Center for Studies of the South Caucasus

19. Orkhan Amashov – Deputy Editor-in-Chief and Presenter, AnewZ

20. Yegana Hajiyeva – Member of the Board of the Press Council

Participants from Armenia:

1. Areg Kochinyan – President of the Armenian Council; Coordinator

2. Boris Navasardyan – Honorary President of the Yerevan Press Club

3. Naira Sultanyan – Director of the Democracy Development Foundation

4. Narek Minasyan – Associate Expert at the Armenian Council

5. Samvel Meliksetyan – Expert at the Armenian Council

6. Stepan Grigoryan – Chairman of the Board, Analytical Center on Globalization and Regional Cooperation

7. Edgar Vardanyan – Associate Expert at the Armenian Council

8. Robert Ghevondyan – Expert at the Armenian Council

9. Lusine Kharatyan – Writer and Cultural Anthropologist

10. Nelli Minasyan – PhD in History, Associate Professor, and Turkologist

11. Davit Stepanyan – Political Commentator at 1in.am; Expert at the Armenian Institute of International Security and Relations

12. Ruben Babayan – Artistic Director of the Yerevan Puppet Theater

13. Eleonora Sargsyan – Peace and Gender Expert; Youth Worker

14. Naira Martikyan – Editor and Country Director of JAMnews (Armenia)

15. Vazgen Karapetyan – Associate Director, Eurasia Partnership Foundation

16. Tatev Danielyan – Editor-in-Chief of Political Programs and Host at Public Television of Armenia

17. Armen Petrosyan – Regional Policy Expert at the Orbeli Center

18. Alen Amirkhanyan – Director of the AUA Acopian Center for the Environment

19. Nelli Rafayelyan – Journalist at the Media Initiative Center

20. Operator, Public Television of Armenia