Tesla's supervised self-driving software gets Dutch okay, first in Europe

11 April 2026 18:35 (UTC+04:00)

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Dutch regulators approved the use of Tesla's self-driving software with required human supervision on highways and city streets in a European first for the electric car maker, which hopes to see similar action from the rest of the European Union. Wide FSD adoption is central to Tesla's growth strategy, AzerNEWS reports, citing Tribune.

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