Azerbaijan rejects ‘missile launch’ claims, condemns disinformation amid regional tensions

10 April 2026 16:22 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan has strongly denied circulating claims that missiles were launched from its territory toward Gulf countries, describing the reports as unfounded and misleading, AzerNEWS reports.

In a statement, the Media Development Agency said that “completely unfounded and untrue information” has recently spread across some social media platforms regarding alleged missile launches:

“Against the backdrop of existing tensions in the region, the dissemination of unverified and inaccurate information on social networks serves to create false perceptions in public opinion and carries the nature of deliberate disinformation. We strongly condemn such attempts.

Such claims either have a provocative intent or are the result of a completely irresponsible and unfounded approach. Given modern technological capabilities, it is not difficult to determine the direction from which missiles or other aerial vehicles are launched.

The region and Gulf countries possess modern radar and monitoring systems, through which the origin and trajectory of objects can be clearly determined.

We state that the Republic of Azerbaijan remains committed to the principles of international law, the sovereignty of states, and the preservation of regional stability. We call on all parties to rely only on verified and reliable sources and to refrain from spreading unconfirmed information.

We urge media entities and social media users to demonstrate high professionalism and responsibility in disseminating information, to rely only on official and credible sources, and to avoid spreading suspicious and manipulative content,” the statement said.