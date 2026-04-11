Azerbaijani shooters to compete at ISSF Junior World Cup in Egypt
The Junior World Shooting Championship will be held in Cairo, Egypt, from April 19 to 27, bringing together young athletes from around the world to compete in one of the most prestigious events in the sport of shooting, AzerNEWS reports, citing the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF).
According to information, the competition will feature over 255 shooters from approximately 25 countries, representing a diverse range of continents.
Azerbaijan will also be represented in this prestigious sports competition.
Additionally, Cairo has been heavily involved in hosting shooting events, including the 2025 ISSF World Championship Rifle/Pistol and 2027 Shotgun Championships.
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