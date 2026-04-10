Virtuoso violinist Elvin Hoxha Ganiev to perform candlelit gala concert 'Sibelius & Şehrazad' in Istanbul [VIDEO]

10 April 2026 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

This evening will be illuminated by 3,000 candles, accompanied by live symphonic music and an immersive journey into a world of sound and light. Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, virtuoso violinist Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev, together with the Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra, will present a special musical event — the candlelit symphonic gala concert "Sibelius & Şehrazad," AzerNEWS reports.

On April 14, audiences at the Atatürk Cultural Center can expect a unique atmosphere featuring works by world classical masters. The orchestra will be conducted by Maestro Orçun Orçunsel.

The evening's program includes Jean Sibelius's Violin Concerto in D minor, Op. 47, and Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov's symphonic suite "Scheherazade," Op. 35.

The first part of the concert will reveal the depth and драмatic intensity of Sibelius's violin masterpiece, while the second will transport listeners into the fairy-tale world of "One Thousand and One Nights" through Rimsky-Korsakov's music.

The organizers emphasize that the candlelight format is not merely a visual effect, but a way to experience the orchestra differently, making the sound more profound and meaningful. This is not just a concert—it is a sensory audiovisual journey where music becomes light, and light becomes part of the sound.

Music, light, and space will merge into a single experience—a rare moment when a concert becomes a story you don’t just hear, but truly live through.