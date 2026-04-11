Boat capsizes after hitting bridge in northern India, killing at least 10
At least 10 people were killed and several others remain missing after a boat carrying pilgrims capsized following a collision with a bridge in northern India, officials said Friday, AzerNEWS reports.
The incident occurred around 3.15 pm (0945GMT) on the Yamuna River in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh, Shailesh Kumar Pandey, a senior local police official, told reporters.
The boat, carrying about 25 to 27 people, overturned after hitting the bridge, according to preliminary information. Authorities have recovered 10 bodies so far, Pandey said.
Rescue operations are ongoing to locate those still missing.
Local broadcaster India Today reported that the boat was carrying pilgrims.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “deeply pained” by the incident.
“The local administration is assisting those affected,” Modi said on X, the US social media platform.
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