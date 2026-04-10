Armenia signals need for third-country partners in TRIPP construction phase

10 April 2026 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenia will require international partners during the construction phase of the Trump Roadmap for Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said on Friday, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsakhkna, Mirzoyan highlighted the next steps in the implementation of the initiative, which is being developed in cooperation with the United States.

“We hope that soon we will move on to the next stage, the construction phase. At this stage, we will need partners from third countries,” he said.

According to Mirzoyan, while the agreement itself will remain bilateral between Armenia and the United States, broader international involvement will be necessary during construction and potentially in the management of infrastructure systems.

The remarks follow a statement by the US State Department regarding Armenia’s cooperation with Washington and other international partners on the project.

Mirzoyan noted that work on the TRIPP initiative is progressing intensively and is currently at the stage of negotiating an intergovernmental agreement. He added that the project has attracted interest from a wide range of countries, spanning from the Middle East to Europe and Asia.

The development comes in the context of recent diplomatic progress between Armenia and Azerbaijan. On August 8, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration in Washington with the participation of US President Donald Trump.

The document provides for the commissioning of the Zangezur corridor, also referred to as the “Trump route,” as part of broader efforts to restore regional connectivity. In addition, the foreign ministers of both countries initialed a draft Agreement on Peace and Interstate Relations.