Hezbollah warns against 'free concessions' to Israel
Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem called on Lebanon's government on Friday to stop giving "free concessions" to Israel, as both sides are expected to begin negotiations in Washington next week, AzerNEWS reports.
In a message to the Lebanese public, Qassem said the group would not accept a return to "the previous situation" and stressed that Israel had been "surprised by the defensive capabilities" of the resistance. He added that the Israeli army, acting "out of desperation," continues to issue threats and carry out attacks to mask "its inability on the ground."
Qassem insisted the "resistance will continue until the last breath."
His comments come after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said talks with Lebanon would start "as soon as possible."
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