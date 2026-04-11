Iran's military strength remains unwavering, Vice President says

11 April 2026 14:22 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iran's Vice President Mohammad Reza Arif issued a formal statement outlining the country's potential stance in negotiations with the United States and its military preparedness, AzerNEWS reports.

Arif indicated that Iran could be open to a peace process under specific conditions, while also making it clear that the country’s military posture will remain strong and unwavering.

According to him, however, if Iran faces representatives of 'Israel First,' there will be no deal.

"If we negotiate with those who represent 'America First,' rather than 'Israel First,' an agreement could be possible," Vice President noted.

However, despite leaving the door open for potential dialogue, Arif firmly emphasized that Iran would not consider military retreat or compromise on its resistance efforts.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, striking major cities, including Tehran. The White House cited missile and nuclear threats originating from the Islamic Republic as justification for the attacks. The strikes reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several other senior officials. In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel and has targeted U.S. facilities across Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.