State Academic Musical Theater pays tribute to Ogtay Rajabov [PHOTOS]

10 April 2026 15:46 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A play "Aliqulu Is Getting Married Today" (Əliqulu bu gün evlənir) has been staged at the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater to mark the 85th anniversary of the birth of the outstanding composer and Honored Art Worker Ogtay Rajabov (1941–2022), AzerNEWS reports.

The production, which was also attended by members of the composer's family, was met with prolonged applause from the audience.

People's Artist and Professor Ilham Namig Kamal, along with Honored Artist Akbar Alizade, addressed the audience, speaking about the master's life and creative journey, as well as his invaluable contribution to the development of national musical culture. They paid deep tribute to the bright memory of the composer.

In his speech, Ilham Namig Kamal noted with gratitude that he was proud to have been the stage director of two out of the three productions created at the Academic Musical Theater based on the music of Ogtay Rajabov, including "Əlin cibində olsun" and "Şeytanın yubileyi" based on works by Agshin Babayev, as well as " Əliqulu bu gün evlənir" based on the play by Sabit Rahman. He added that it had been a great honor for him to work with such an outstanding personality.

The production's musical director and conductor is Honored Art Worker Fakhraddin Atayev, the choirmaster is Honored Artist Vagif Mastanov, the choreographer is Honored Artist Nigar Shahmuradova, the set designer is Honored Artist Nabat Samedova, the costume designer is Nubar Huseynova, and the concertmaster is Fidan Aliyeva.

The performance featured People's Artist Ilham Namig Kamal, Honored Artists Akbar Alizade and Igrar Salamov, Presidential Award laureate Samedzade Hasiyev, as well as actors Zemfira Abdulsamadova, Rasmia Nurmammadova, Gulchohra Abdullayeva, Alimammad Novruzov, Gulnara Azizova, Ruslan Mursalov, Boyukhanim Mammadova, Mehriban Rajabova, Azizakhanim Kazimova, along with the theater's choir and ballet artists.

Ogtay Rajabov was a prominent Azerbaijani composer, Honored Art Worker (2019), Doctor of Pedagogical Sciences, and professor (since 1995). He was also a presidential scholarship recipient, an academician of the Russian Academy of Pedagogical and Social Sciences, and an Honored Teacher of the Azerbaijan SSR (1987).

Born in Baku on April 5, 1941, Rajabov initially pursued higher education at the Azerbaijan State Pedagogical Institute, where he studied physics and the fundamentals of production from 1958 to 1963. He later continued his postgraduate studies at the Institute of Physics of the Azerbaijan Academy of Sciences. Demonstrating a deep passion for the arts, he went on to graduate from the Azerbaijan State Conservatory in 1969, marking a decisive turn toward a distinguished musical career.

Ogtay Rajabov began his professional path as an educator, teaching physics at Evening School No. 116 and music at Music School No. 1. He subsequently held various academic and research positions at the Azerbaijan Scientific Research Institute of Pedagogical Sciences, where he worked as a junior researcher, senior researcher, and head of department.

A respected academic, Ogtay Rajabov served as a professor in the Department of Azerbaijani Folk Music at the Baku Music Academy. His creative legacy is remarkably rich: he composed four operas, three musical comedies, three symphonies, two oratorios, one cantata, and over 500 songs.

In addition to his contributions to music, Ogtay Rajabov was a prolific scholar. He authored 10 monographs on pedagogy and music, 70 textbooks, teaching aids, and curricula, as well as more than 100 academic articles.

A special place in his творчество was devoted to children's music. His songs for children were published in six collections and often explored themes such as patriotism, flora and fauna, numbers, and multiplication tables, blending education with artistic expression.

Ogtay Rajabov passed away on December 15, 2022, leaving behind a great legacy in both Azerbaijani music and education.