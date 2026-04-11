Weather forecast for tomorrow announced

11 April 2026 17:09 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan Hydrometeorological Service has released the weather forecast for April 12, 2026, predicting mild and variable weather conditions across Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

In Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, the weather will be partly cloudy, with occasional cloud cover. The day is expected to remain mostly dry, though there is a chance of light rain in some areas during the morning and evening. Fog is anticipated in certain locations during the night and early morning hours. Winds will be moderate, with the northwest wind occasionally intensifying during the day.

In Baku, the air temperature will be +8-10°C at night, +12-15 °C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will be 762 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 65-75%.

In the regions of Azerbaijan, scattered rainfall is expected in certain areas, with some places seeing intensified precipitation. Thunderstorms, hail, and even snow in mountainous areas are possible. There is also a chance of fog in some regions. The western winds will strengthen in certain areas during the day.