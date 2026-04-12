Orban believes this will not be his last election

12 April 2026 18:44 (UTC+04:00)

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Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Sunday that today's election will not be his last. Orban faces stiff competition from the opposition Tisza Party in the ongoing vote, AzerNEWS reports.

"I am a young man," Orban joked while answering questions during a live stream on his social media page. Orban also thanked Serbia and Slovakia for their support. Asked what his next step would be in case of a "major defeat," Orban replied he would resign, as reported by Origo.

On the other hand, he reiterated that Budapest would continue to resist "centralization efforts" from the European Union. The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would have to "open the taps" soon after the ruling party's win, Orban said, in reference to the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Hungarian parliamentary elections have set record turnouts in the last five elections:

2010: 24.78%

2014: 23.23%

2018: 29.93%

2022: 25.77%

2026: 37.98%