Saudi Arabia summons Iraqi ambassador over drone attacks and security threats
12 April 2026 21:02 (UTC+04:00)
Saudi Arabia has summoned Iraq’s ambassador, Safiya al-Suhaili,
to the Foreign Ministry over ongoing drone attacks and threats
allegedly originating from Iraqi territory,
AzerNEWS reports.
According to reports, Saudi authorities strongly condemned the
continued drone strikes and what they described as open threats
targeting the Kingdom and other Gulf states. A formal note of
protest was handed to the ambassador during the meeting.
The note urged the Iraq government to adopt a responsible stance
and take decisive action against such threats and attacks. It also
emphasized that any actions undermining the sovereignty and
stability of regional states are unacceptable.
Saudi Arabia further stated that it reserves the right to take
all necessary measures to safeguard its security and protect its
territory, underscoring rising tensions in the region.