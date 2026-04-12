Saudi Arabia summons Iraqi ambassador over drone attacks and security threats

Saudi Arabia has summoned Iraq’s ambassador, Safiya al-Suhaili, to the Foreign Ministry over ongoing drone attacks and threats allegedly originating from Iraqi territory, AzerNEWS reports.

According to reports, Saudi authorities strongly condemned the continued drone strikes and what they described as open threats targeting the Kingdom and other Gulf states. A formal note of protest was handed to the ambassador during the meeting.

The note urged the Iraq government to adopt a responsible stance and take decisive action against such threats and attacks. It also emphasized that any actions undermining the sovereignty and stability of regional states are unacceptable.

Saudi Arabia further stated that it reserves the right to take all necessary measures to safeguard its security and protect its territory, underscoring rising tensions in the region.