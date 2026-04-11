IMF and World Bank 2029 meetings to be held in Abu Dhabi
The annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank for 2029 will be held in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.
AzerNEWS reports that the decision was made following a vote by the executive boards of the two international financial institutions.
The selection of Abu Dhabi highlights the UAE’s growing role in hosting major global economic events and underscores its position as a key financial hub in the region.
It is worth noting that another UAE city, Dubai, previously hosted the annual meetings of these institutions in 2003.
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