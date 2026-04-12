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Sunday, April 12, 2026

IBM to pay $17 million to settle US government probe over DEI

12 April 2026 08:30 (UTC+04:00)
IBM to pay $17 million to settle US government probe over DEI
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
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IBM has agreed to pay $17 million to settle a United States government probe over the firm's diversity, equity and inclusion practices, which President Donald Trump's administration has cracked down on during his second term in office, AzerNEWS reports, citing Tribune.

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